This San Francisco art exhibit takes another look at trash

In San Francisco, art enthusiasts recently gathered for an exhibition of unusual pieces, in which every material used came from the nearby city dump. The works represented the culmination of an artist residency at Recology, San Francisco's waste and recycling…
Listen to the hidden sounds a Nebraska artist finds in everyday objects

Jay Kreimer of Nebraska turns found objects -- from radon tubes to tennis racket strings to a strip of 16-millimeter film -- into art. And then he uses that art to make music.
Look closely. This artist’s homemade crayons reveal a bigger picture

When you first see Christian Faur’s pixelated paintings, you may not recognize what you’re staring at: stacks of thousands of homemade crayons.
How Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ is relevant today

"Classics are classic because all of us are always living the same old stories and dynamics, always enacting the same old characters and themes," writes Daniel Mendelsohn, author of "An Odyssey," which revisits the ancient Greek epic poem.
Why Andy Warhol retrospective has special resonance in the Instagram age

A major Andy Warhol retrospective exhibit, the first organized by an American museum in decades, is on display at New York's Whitney Museum. Titled "Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again," the show contains over 350 works. As…

Author Jared Diamond on the ‘breakdown’ of American democracy

Award-winning writer and historian Jared Diamond has spent his career studying the rise and fall of civilizations. In his latest book, "Upheaval: Turning Points for Nations in Crisis," he examines major geopolitical events of recent decades, in search of lessons…

Grumpy cat arrives at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Internet sensation Grumpy Cat has died at age 7

Her owners say Grumpy Cat, whose sourpuss demeanor became an internet sensation, has died at age 7.

Poet Willie Perdomo on the value of writing letters in a digital world
3:06

This San Francisco art exhibit takes another look at trash
5:42

What blockbuster ‘Game of Thrones’ meant for the fantasy genre
6:27

How one African American historian is recovering her family history

How the Met is handling dilemma of donor accountability
6:37

Can listening to classical music help kids keep calm?
5:25
